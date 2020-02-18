Sports World: Busby Babe Gregg dies at age 87

Busby Babe Gregg dies at age 87

LONDON • Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Munich air disaster hero Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87, the Premier League football club said yesterday.

Gregg, a Northern Ireland international, helped rescue some of his teammates and other passengers after the plane crash in Munich on Feb 6, 1958, which killed 23 people, including eight of his fellow players. He played 247 times for the Old Trafford club between 1957 and 1966.

REUTERS

Real slump to draw, lead cut to one point

MADRID • Real Madrid's winning streak ended when they conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday and finish the Spanish La Liga football weekend with their lead over Barcelona cut to one point.

Barcelona, on 52 points, beat third-placed Getafe 2-1 on Saturday to open a 10-point gap on the chasing pack.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tokyo Games motto ruled by emotion

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 organisers yesterday rolled out the motto for this year's Olympics, "United By Emotion", which they said reflected the "universal values" and "unifying power of sport".

The official Olympic motto is "Citius, Altius, Fortius" or "Faster, Higher, Stronger", but each host city chooses its own motto to accompany that edition of the Games.

The opening ceremony will be on July 24 and organisers have stressed there is no discussion about changing this date despite the coronavirus crisis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

South Africa's cricket captain steps down

CAPE TOWN • Faf du Plessis has quit as South Africa captain across all three formats of cricket, but will remain available for selection, Cricket South Africa said yesterday.

Du Plessis says he wants to take a step back from captaincy to allow a new generation of leaders to develop in the side, with the 35-year-old admitting earlier this year he was not looking at his future in international cricket beyond the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October.

REUTERS