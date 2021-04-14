Sports World: Brighton and Everton play out bore draw

Brighton and Everton play out bore draw

LONDON • Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton fought out a 0-0 draw in a dour Premier League clash on Monday after neither side managed to create any clear-cut chances with defences dominating at the Amex Stadium.

The result left Everton eighth on 48 points from 30 games while Brighton moved one place up to 15th on 33 points from 31 games, seven ahead of the relegation zone with 18th-placed Fulham on 26 points from 32 matches.

West Bromwich Albion, in 19th, beat Southampton 3-0 as Sam Allardyce's side look to salvage their top-flight survival hopes. They have won back-to-back games and are within eight points of the safety zone with seven games to go.

REUTERS

Medvedev tests positive for Covid-19

MONACO • World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said yesterday.

Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put into isolation and is being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical teams, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement.

REUTERS

Swiatek starting clay swing in Madrid

STUTTGART • French Open champion Iga Swiatek has decided to skip next week's Stuttgart Open and will begin her clay-court swing in Madrid the following week, the Polish teenager said on Monday.

Swiatek, 19, said her focus is on playing in Madrid and Rome - both WTA 1000 events - before her title defence at Roland Garros, which begins on May 30 after it was postponed by a week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS

S. Africa bracing itself for $605m losses

CAPE TOWN • South Africa's economy is set to lose 6.6 billion rand (S$605.8 million) if this year's British & Irish Lions tour goes ahead without fans, according to a study commissioned by South Africa Rugby, which admits it will "do anything" to get some supporters into stadia.

The Lions are set to tour South Africa for eight matches, including three tests against the world champion Springboks, between July 3 and Aug 7, but at this stage games will go ahead behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS