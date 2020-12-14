Sports World: Blades' woes continue with 3-0 loss to Saints

Blades' woes continue with 3-0 loss to Saints

LONDON • Che Adams opened the scoring against his former club, while Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond struck after the interval as Southampton beat basement club Sheffield United 3-0 at St Mary's yesterday.

The Saints temporarily went up to third in the Premier League table, before yesterday's later matches.

The Blades' 11th defeat of the campaign makes them the first team since Queens Park Rangers in 2012 to be without a win after 12 top-flight games, and pressure is mounting on manager Chris Wilder to arrest their slide.

REUTERS

McLaren sell stake to investors in $330m deal

LONDON • McLaren has agreed to sell as much as 33 per cent of its Formula One racing unit to a consortium of US-based investors as the company looks to fund the division and fix its finances.

The group led by MSP Sports Capital will invest £185 million (S$327.1 million) in McLaren Racing to acquire an initial 15 per cent stake, which will rise to a maximum of 33 per cent by the end of 2022.

BLOOMBERG

Rossi's home in Italy burgled during funeral

MILAN • The Tuscan countryside home of Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi was burgled on Saturday during his funeral service, following his death two days earlier.

Italian news agency AGI reported that Rossi's wife Federica returned from the ceremony in the northeastern city of Vicenza to discover the home had been broken into and items stolen included a watch as well as cash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE