Sports World: Bilbao to face Barca in Super Cup final

Bilbao to face Barca in Super Cup final

MALAGA • Athletic Bilbao forward Raul Garcia scored twice in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Thursday to knock the holders out of the Spanish Super Cup and set up a final against Barcelona.

Garcia, who was sent off during a 3-1 defeat by Real last month, made the most of two errors from Real's Lucas Vazquez to net twice in the first half before Karim Benzema pulled one back for Real.

Bilbao meet Barca tomorrow in Seville in a repeat of the 2015 final, which the Basques won 5-1 on aggregate.

REUTERS

Murray must test negative to compete

MELBOURNE • Health chiefs vowed yesterday there will be no preferential treatment for Andy Murray, saying he must return a negative Covid-19 test if he wants to play the Australian Open.

The Scot was due to travel to Melbourne, but revealed on Thursday he had tested positive for the virus. He is now isolating at home in London. Victorian state Health Minister Martin Foley has said that Murray will be subject to the same "rigorous arrangements" as everyone else should he make the trip to Australia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rooney retires, now full-time Derby boss

LONDON • Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney ended his illustrious playing career yesterday to take up the job of managing Championship side Derby on a full-time basis.

The second-tier English club confirmed that the 35-year-old former forward had agreed on a permanent deal until 2023, having succeeded Phillip Cocu on an interim basis in November.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE