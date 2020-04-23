Sports World : Better to defer Ryder Cup: McIlroy

Better to defer Ryder Cup: McIlroy

LONDON • Golf's world No. 1 Rory McIlroy says he would prefer this year's Ryder Cup be postponed until next year rather than stage the event with no fans present due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from Sept 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin but there are doubts that it can go ahead as planned.

Northern Irishman McIlroy said the absence of spectators would ruin the spectacle of the biennial Europe v United States event, which the Europeans won in Paris in 2018.

REUTERS

Women's Euro set for 2022 kick-off

LONDON • Uefa is set to announce that next year's women's European football championship will be deferred to July 6-31, 2022, reported the BBC.

The event, to be hosted by England, has been delayed after the men's Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics were both postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 staff contracts virus

TOKYO • The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee yesterday said a member of the organisation has tested positive for Covid-19.

A man in his 30s who works at the committee's headquarters was infected on Tuesday and had been placed in quarantine at his home, it added.

REUTERS

Supermarket jobs for cricket staff

MELBOURNE • Staff furloughed by Cricket Australia (CA) during the coronavirus shutdown could work at supermarkets as part of the board's efforts to find alternative employment for them, chief executive Kevin Roberts said yesterday.

Almost 80 per cent of CA staff are on 20 per cent pay until July 30.

He told Australian radio he had written to supermarket giant Woolworths to find jobs for some of them.

REUTERS