Sports World: Beckham's Inter Miami lose in debut

Beckham's Inter Miami lose in debut

LOS ANGELES • Inter Miami, a team partly owned by Manchester United great David Beckham, made their long-awaited Major League Soccer debut in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

While they fell to a 1-0 loss to LAFC, there were plenty of positives to take away from their first appearance and Beckham look pleased as he took in the action from the stands.

LeBron, Giannis star for Lakers, Bucks

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up their Most Valuable Player (MVP) campaigns with dominant performances in the National Basketball Association on Sunday night.

Reigning league MVP Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-85, while James had a triple-double - 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds - as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114.

Joshua to fight Pulev in London on June 20

LONDON • Boxer Anthony Joshua yesterday confirmed on his Twitter page that he will defend his world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in London on June 20.

The prospects for an all-British "superfight" between Joshua and Tyson Fury - the winner will unify the division's four major belts - now appears dimmer. American Deontay Wilder has triggered his rematch clause to set up a third fight with Fury, tentatively set for July 18 in Las Vegas.

