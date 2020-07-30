Sports World: Badminton events in China and Japan axed

Badminton events in China and Japan axed

TOKYO • Badminton's prestigious China Open (Sept 15-20) and Japan Open (Sept 22-27) were cancelled yesterday by the Badminton World Federation as it announced that four September tournaments in Asia would not be played because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taipei Open (Sept 1-6) and the Korea Open (Sept 8-13) were also axed.

Later events in Asia such as the Hong Kong Open in November and December's World Tour finals in China remain listed on the calendar, but the BWF cautioned that a decision on future events "will be made".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Inter hold upper hand in second-place chase

MILAN • Inter Milan eased past Napoli 2-0 thanks to goals from Danilo D'Ambrosio and substitute Lautaro Martinez to hold on to second place in Serie A on Tuesday ahead of Atalanta, who earlier beat Parma 2-1.

The duo and Lazio are fighting for second spot going into the last round of matches in Italy. Juventus have already sealed their ninth straight league title.

Antonio Conte's Inter have a one-point lead on Atalanta with the two teams set to play each other in their final match on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tour de France moved to avoid Olympic clash

PARIS • The start of next year's Tour de France has been brought forward by a week to avoid clashing with the men's road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has said.

The 2021 Tour, originally scheduled to begin on July 2 in Copenhagen, will begin on June 26 and end on July 18, six days before the start of the Mount Fuji road race.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug 9 this year but have been postponed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

Liverpool will face FA Cup winners on Aug 29

LONDON • The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Wembley on Aug 29, England's Football Association said yesterday. Premier League champions Liverpool will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The British media reported some fans could be allowed to attend the game, a fortnight before the league season kicks off on Sept 12.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE