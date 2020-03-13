Sports World: Azinger insists PGA Tour is stronger

Azinger insists PGA Tour is stronger

LOS ANGELES • Paul Azinger has not backed down from recent comments that some felt were disrespectful of the European Tour, saying there is a reason the PGA Tour attracts virtually all the game's top golfers.

As Briton Tommy Fleetwood contended in the final round of the Honda Classic earlier this month, Azinger commented on how despite the player winning five times on the European Tour, it would be a huge deal for him to break through on the US-based PGA Tour.

He stood by his comments on Wednesday, while also saying that he "wasn't trying to insult anybody playing in Europe".

REUTERS

Mother of Floyd's three children dies

LOS ANGELES • Josie Harris, an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather who had three children with the former champion boxer, has been found dead at her suburban Los Angeles home, the authorities said on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV that the 40-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in the driveway of her home in Valencia north of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. Sheriff's deputies were investigating the death, which was first reported by TMZ, with the celebrity news website saying foul play was not suspected.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE