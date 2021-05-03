Sports World: Axelsen forfeits final after Covid diagnosis

Axelsen forfeits final after Covid diagnosis

KIEV • Badminton world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen was yesterday forced to withdraw from the final of the European Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was to face fellow Dane Anders Antonsen, who claimed his first European title with a walkover. It was reported Axelsen will have to spend the next 13 days quarantined in his Kiev hotel room.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Atletico in top spot with Elche win

MADRID • Atletico Madrid stayed in charge of La Liga's four-way title race by earning a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory at struggling Elche on Saturday, riding their luck to the extreme when the hosts missed a penalty in stoppage time.

Atletico are on 76 points with four games left, with Real Madrid two behind them after beating Osasuna 2-0. Barcelona (71) visited Valencia yesterday, while Sevilla (70) host Athletic Bilbao today.

REUTERS

Pacers march to record NBA victory

OKLAHOMA CITY • Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 152-95 blowout National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

It was not only the Thunders' worst loss but also a home team's largest margin of defeat in league history, while the visitors recorded their highest scoring game since moving to the NBA in 1976-77.

REUTERS

Bradley, Burns still in control at Valspar

MIAMI • Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns both shot two-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, staying atop the leaderboard after the third round of the PGA Valspar Championship in Palm Harbour, Florida.

Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns had a one-shot lead over fellow American Max Homa (66).

REUTERS