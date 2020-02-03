Sports world: Australia want ACL games rescheduled

Australia want ACL games rescheduled

SYDNEY • Australian football officials are seeking the urgent rescheduling of Asian Champions League matches, after their government imposed a temporary travel ban on foreigners arriving from China due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Both Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG are due to play matches this week in Australia against A-League sides Perth Glory and Sydney FC.

Football Federation Australia has, however, told the Asian Football Confederation of the situation and the latter will convene a meeting tomorrow to discuss alternative plans.

REUTERS

'Thorough measures' against coronavirus

TOKYO • Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike yesterday promised to implement "thorough measures" to protect people from the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in the run-up to this summer's Olympic Games, which begin on July 24.

At the opening of the US$330 million (S$450 million) Ariake Arena, which is the venue for Olympic volleyball and Paralympic wheelchair basketball, she revealed plans to "assure the safety and security of people in Tokyo" were underway.

Koike also urged people to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to help protect them from catching the virus, which has resulted in over 300 deaths in China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE