Sports World: Aussies ditch IPL for safety of home

Aussies ditch IPL for safety of home

LONDON • Australian cricketers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye have cut short their Indian Premier League season and headed home as India struggles with a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

Tye, who was with the Rajasthan Royals, cited the "stress of bubble life" and concerns about borders closing in Australia.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Zampa and Richardson followed suit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca closing in on Atletico at the top

MADRID • Atletico Madrid's title challenge suffered a huge blow on Sunday when the La Liga leaders were beaten 2-1 at Athletic Bilbao. They are two points clear of Real Madrid and Barcelona, both on 71 points, but Barca will go top of the table if they win their game in hand against Granada on Thursday.

XINHUA

Sydney to host 2027 Netball World Cup

MADRID • International Netball Federation president Liz Nicholl yesterday said she hoped the decision to give Sydney hosting rights to the 2027 Netball World Cup would not only continue the sport's growth but also act as an inspiration.

Australia have won a record 11 World Cup titles, including both times it was held in Sydney in 1991 and 2015.

REUTERS