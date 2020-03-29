Sports World: Atletico seek permission to cut salaries

Atletico seek permission to cut salaries

MADRID • Atletico Madrid on Friday became the latest La Liga football club to request the labour authorities to allow them to cut player and staff salaries, while football is suspended in Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Club chief executive Miguel Angel Gil did not provide details but confirmed that the measure concerned both players and staff.

Earlier on Friday, Espanyol asked the labour authorities in Catalonia to allow them to cut player and staff salaries by 70 per cent. City rivals Barcelona said on Thursday that they also were cutting salaries.

Evian Championship moved to August

PARIS • The Evian Championship, one of the five women's golf Majors, has been moved to August owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the organisers said on Friday. Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the Evian Championship will now be played on Aug 6-9.

The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, is the second women's Major to be disrupted. The ANA Inspiration scheduled for California early next month was moved to September, and co-incidentally South Korea's former world No. 1 Ko Jin-young is the defending champion for both events.

Inquiry into Love's burnt house

WASHINGTON • American golfer Davis Love III's home was destroyed by an early morning fire in St Simons Island, Georgia, on Friday. But the 21-time PGA Tour winner and two-time US Ryder Cup captain said he and his wife were not injured in the blaze.

An investigation is under way but an initial report said the fire began in the garage. Love, 55, has lived in the house for more than 20 years.

