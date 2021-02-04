Sports World: Asian badminton team event called off

Asian badminton team event called off

KUALA LUMPUR • Badminton Asia has cancelled its mixed team championships, which were set to be held in Wuhan next week, due to many governments imposing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements on players, the continental body said yesterday.

It added that the timing of the event in China, which was set to determine the qualifiers for the Sudirman Cup in May in Suzhou but is not part of the Olympic qualifying process, had been a contributing factor to call off the event.

REUTERS

Brady merchandise still a big draw

NEW YORK • Record-setting quarterback Tom Brady, 43, is at it again, this time without even lifting a finger.

Fanatics, the National Football League's official e-commerce partner, has said the six-time Super Bowl champion, who is in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has become its best-selling NFL player for the two-week period between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

No official sales figures were released. On Sunday, hosts Buccaneers are hoping to beat the holders Kansas City Chiefs and win their first title since 2003.

REUTERS

Wada won't contest CAS verdict on Russia

MONTREAL • The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Tuesday that it will not appeal against a controversial Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that halved Russia's international doping ban to two years in December.

In a brief statement, it said it had concluded that "an appeal would have served no useful purpose".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE