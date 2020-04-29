Sports World: Argentina calls off 2019-20 football season

Argentina calls off 2019-20 football season

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina, which has been in lockdown since March 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will put an end to the 2019-20 season.

The Argentine Football Association said there will be no relegation this season or next due to the disruption.

Boca Juniors won the league title with a 1-0 victory over Gimnasia on the final day at the start of March but the Copa Superliga, a 24-team tournament scheduled to finish with a play-off at the end of next month, has been scrapped.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Broadcasters seal K-League rights

SEOUL • With major sports on hold around the world over the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters in 10 foreign territories have bought rights to air the upcoming South Korean football season scheduled to begin on May 8, the K-League said on Monday.

It did not specify the firms but said their locations included China, Hong Kong and "eastern European nations such as Croatia".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

$708,000 pot to assist needy athletes

LAUSANNE • World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation have come together to launch a US$500,000 (S$708,000) fund to help athletes in financial hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the global track and field governing body said yesterday.

The outbreak has brought sporting events worldwide to a halt, leading to a loss of income for athletes.

REUTERS