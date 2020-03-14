Sports World: Appeal against Ronaldinho's detention

Appeal against Ronaldinho's detention

ASUNCION • Brazilian football great Ronaldinho's lawyers have appealed against his pre-trial detention and he will return to court next Tuesday, Paraguayan judicial sources said on Thursday.

The 39-year-old and his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, have been accused of entering Paraguay using fake passports and have been held since yesterday week. His lawyers insist that the magistrates who ordered the brothers' detention "exceeded their functions", making his jailing illegal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Love donates $100k to help team, arena workers

LOS ANGELES • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has committed US$100,000 (S$141,000) to help workers at the team's arena and support staff who are impacted by the suspension of the National Basketball Association season.

The dearth of games at arenas will be a big financial blow to ticket-takers, ushers and food vendors who keep the events running but do not get paid when they are not working. Love said he hopes others can join him in "supporting our communities".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Marler banned for 10 weeks for genital grab

LONDON • England prop Joe Marler was given a 10-week ban on Thursday for grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones by the genitals during a Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham last weekend.

Marler could be out for the remainder of the European season because suspensions in rugby union apply across all tournaments, so he cannot resume playing again until June 8. The Harlequins player can still appeal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE