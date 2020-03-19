Sports World: Alvarez, Golovkin set for trilogy fight

Alvarez, Golovkin set for trilogy fight

LOS ANGELES • Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin have agreed terms for a third fight, tentatively scheduled for Sept 12 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, the Athletic reported on Tuesday night.

Four-division boxing champion Alvarez was scheduled to face off against England's Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout on May 2 in Las Vegas, but that fight is expected to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) is expected to fight Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) before meeting Golovkin for the third time, the website said, citing multiple sources.

REUTERS

Floyd's trainer and uncle dies aged 58

LOS ANGELES • Roger Mayweather, trainer to nephew and undefeated champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, has died at 58 after a long battle with diabetes, his camp said on Tuesday.

Before becoming a legendary cornerman, the Michigan native was a two-division world champion. In a statement, Floyd said his uncle was "one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring", and "meant the world" to him and his family.

REUTERS