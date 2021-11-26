Sports World: AIA to host tokidoki virtual charity run

AIA to host tokidoki virtual charity run

AIA Singapore will host South-east Asia's first tokidoki-themed virtual run from Dec 17 to Jan 31 in support of its recently launched AIA Better Lives Fund.

Tokidoki, which translates to "sometimes" in Japanese, is an internationally recognised and iconic lifestyle brand.

The tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run will be the first fund-raising initiative for the AIA Better Lives Fund, which aims to raise money to support disadvantaged children, youths and their families.

Catlin takes lead as Asian Tour returns

PHUKET • American golfer John Catlin yesterday took a one-shot lead in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship as the Asian Tour returned after a 20-month break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two eagles helped the four-time Asian Tour winner to a first-round seven-under 65, a shot ahead of Chan Shih-chang of Chinese Taipei and Ian Snyman of South Africa. Thai Phachara Khongwatmai was alone in fourth after a 67. Singapore's Koh Deng Shan shot 75 and was joint-103rd.

The US$1 million (S$1.37 million) tournament on the island of Phuket is the first to be staged by the circuit since the Malaysian Open in March last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Swim coach quits over abuse claims

BUDAPEST • A top Hungarian swimming coach and federation official yesterday quit over allegations of past physical and verbal abuse made against him by swimmers, including multiple Olympic medal winner Laszlo Cseh, who retired after the Tokyo Olympics.

Gyorgy Turi, 64, who coached the two-time world champion and six-time Olympic medallist until 2014 among others, said the allegations of "psychological terror" made his situation "unmanageable".

The Hungarian Swimming Association is probing the claims, which also include hair pulling and physical assault, against the former technical vice-president, board member and chairman of its training committee.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE