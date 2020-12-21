Sports World: After 13 months, Alvarez wins two titles on return

After 13 months, Alvarez wins two titles on return

SAN ANTONIO • Mexican pound-for-pound boxing champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez ended the longest layoff of his career on Saturday, capturing two world super middleweight titles by beating previously undefeated Briton Callum Smith with a unanimous decision victory.

The three-division champion, fighting for the first time in 13 months, claimed the vacant World Boxing Council title and its World Boxing Association equivalent despite moving up in weight class for the bout in front of a restricted crowd at the Alamodome.

'Wonderboy' Thompson too good for Neal

LAS VEGAS • Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson defeated Geoff Neal in a unanimous decision in their mixed martial arts welterweight main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Thompson (16-4-1, 12-4-1 UFC) carded 50-45 decisions across the board at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, after scoring a career-best 171 significant strikes against fellow American Neal (13-3), who lost for the first time in six Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts.

"Wonderboy is still here, baby," Thompson said. "That title, in 2021, it's gonna be mine. You'll see."

