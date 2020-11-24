Sports World: African football chief banned five years

African football chief banned five years

LONDON • The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by Fifa following an ethics investigation.

The world football governing body yesterday said its independent ethics committee found the president of the Confederation of African Football guilty of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds.

REUTERS

Streb wins RSM Classic for second time

WASHINGTON • Robert Streb birdied the second play-off hole to beat Kevin Kisner and win the RSM Classic on Sunday in a battle of past champions at Georgia's Sea Island.

The 33-year-old American, who claimed his only PGA Tour title at the event in 2014, carded a final round of two-under 68 for a total of 263 while Kisner shot a 63.

REUTERS

Lakers beef up roster with Gasol and Harrell

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association champions Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a two-year deal with three-time All-Star Marc Gasol, the US media reported on Sunday. The 35-year-old Spaniard has spent the past 11/2 seasons at the Toronto Raptors, helping them to win their first championship last year. The Lakers also revealed the signing of Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, 26, from the LA Clippers.

REUTERS