Sports World: A-League to restart next month, finish by August

A-League to restart next month, finish by August

MELBOURNE • Australia's A-League will resume on July 16 after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Football Federation Australia said yesterday. The season, suspended in March with six rounds and the championship play-offs left to play, will be wrapped up by the end of August.

REUTERS

Cricket Australia chief steps down after flak

MELBOURNE • Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has resigned after criticism over his handling of the shutdown enforced by the coronavirus, having alienated players and associations over cost-cutting.

CA chairman Earl Eddings confirmed yesterday that the post will be filled by interim CEO Nick Hockley, chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

REUTERS

Diack expresses surprise at son's corrupt income

PARIS • The former head of world track and field, Lamine Diack, said he was surprised by the commission his son took in relation to bribes paid to cover up positive Russian dope tests, as their corruption trial resumed in Paris on Monday.

He told the court he did not know state-owned Russian bank VTB paid €29 million (S$45.7 million) to sponsor the then IAAF from 2007 to 2011. The bulk ended up in an account tied to a company called "PMD", initials of his son Papa Massata Diack.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE