Sports World: A fourth game off for Covid-hit Black Cats

A fourth game off for Covid-hit Black Cats

LONDON • Sunderland's League One game at Accrington Stanley tomorrow has been postponed, as the Black Cats are still dealing with a recent Covid-19 outbreak in their camp, the English third-tier side said yesterday.

Five players and staff tested positive for the virus last week and the cluster has resulted in the club's fourth successive game to be pushed back. All fixtures will be rescheduled to later dates as yet to be confirmed.

REUTERS

New boy Brady spurs Bucs to NFL play-offs

WASHINGTON • Tom Brady threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half on Saturday to power the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions and lift his team into the National Football League (NFL) play-offs.

The 43-year-old quarterback, who joined the Bucs this year after 20 campaigns and six Super Bowl crowns with the New England Patriots, has now guided Tampa Bay into the post-season for the first time since 2007.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hanyu skates to fifth Japanese title

TOKYO • Japan's two-time figure skating Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu won his fifth Japanese national title on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who had been out of action since February, delivered a graceful free skate which netted him 215.83 points for a total of 319.36 at Nagano's Big Hat arena. Hanyu earned his first national title since 2015 to book his place at next year's world Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

XINHUA

Norman back home after testing negative

ORLANDO • Australian golfing great Greg Norman returned home on Saturday after being discharged from hospital in Florida. He had been admitted on Christmas Day with Covid-19 symptoms.

The 65-year-old said he had tested negative for the coronavirus after playing in the Dec 19-20 exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando but fell sick last week. His wife and son have also tested positive.

REUTERS