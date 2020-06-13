Sports World

Bain Capital offers $4.7b for Serie A stake

MILAN • US buyout fund Bain Capital has made a tentative offer for Italy's Serie A as it seeks to trump a previous proposal by CVC Capital Partners, two sources told Reuters.

It wants a slice of the broadcasting rights business and has offered about €3 billion (S$4.7 billion) for a stake of about 25 per cent, the sources said, cautioning that the deal was not certain.

REUTERS

Thiem is latest star in new tennis league

LONDON • World No. 3 Dominic Thiem will be the fourth top-10 player to sign up for the innovative new exhibition tennis league starting in France today, the organisers have announced.

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), which is the brainchild of Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, will feature Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, David Goffin and six others, competing in a round-robin format over five weeks.

REUTERS

Heads Up for the FA Cup final on Aug 1

LONDON • The final of this season's FA Cup, scheduled for Aug 1, will be known as the Heads Up FA Cup Final in honour of the Heads Up mental health campaign, England's Football Association said on Thursday.

The governing body added that the knockout competition's lead partner, Emirates, had agreed to donate its title to the campaign, which was launched during this season's Community Shield.

REUTERS

Saudis set to host Joshua-Fury fight

LONDON • Anthony Joshua's unification blockbuster bout with fellow Briton Tyson Fury is unlikely to take place in their home country, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Saudi Arabia has already emerged as favourite to host next year's clash - the winner will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 20 years - but Hearn said China was also a possibility.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE