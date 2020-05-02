Sports World

Nascar will be first off the line, sans fans

LOS ANGELES • Nascar will be the first major sport in the United States to return to action amid the Covid-19 pandemic, after the organisers of the popular racing series said on Thursday that the season will resume without fans later this month.

Nascar, which postponed racing in mid-March due to concerns over the coronavirus, said its season will resume on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race will be the first of seven over an 11-day span at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

REUTERS

No fans for Hungarian F1 race in August too

LONDON • The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for August can go ahead only without spectators, the organisers said in a statement yesterday.

The Hungaroring race is due to take place on Aug 2 but Hungary on Thursday said events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until Aug 15.

F1 plans to start its stalled season without spectators at Austria's rural Red Bull Ring from July 3 to 5, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone under similar conditions.

REUTERS

Badminton c'ships moved to year-end

KUALA LUMPUR • The 2021 badminton World Championships will move from its August slot and begin in late November to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics next year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said yesterday.

The tournament will be held from Nov 29 to Dec 5 in the Spanish city of Huelva.

REUTERS

PGA Tour gives golfers leeway for next term

LOS ANGELES • The PGA Tour is changing its qualification guidelines for next season by allowing more golfers to retain their eligibility status even if they had an off season in the coronavirus-hit 2019-20.

Normally golfers who do not finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings will lose their spots for the next season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

London gives rugby league $28m support

LONDON • England's Rugby Football League has been given an emergency loan of £16 million (S$28.4 million) to help deal with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The British government has sanctioned the cash injection, as the Super League and lower division seasons remain suspended with no return date due to the on-going pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE