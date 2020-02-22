Sports World

UK official blasted for Games switch remark

TOKYO • Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike yesterday hit back at Shaun Bailey, a London mayoral candidate, who proposed the British capital could stand in and host this year's Olympics due to the coronavirus epidemic.

She blasted his offer, saying it was "not appropriate to try to make it an (election) issue".

Organisers have also stressed that it is far too early to consider changes to the Tokyo Games, which start on July 24, because of the global outbreak, which has killed over 2,200 people.

Ex-rugger Haskell diving into MMA

LONDON • Former England rugby union international James Haskell will make his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in London against an as-yet-unnamed opponent on May 16, it has been announced.

The retired back-row forward, who played for Wasps and Northampton in a globetrotting career that included spells in France, Japan and New Zealand, hung up his boots last May.

Zidane supports Ramos' dream

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he will back his captain Sergio Ramos if he decides to represent Spain at the Olympic Games, after the defender was named in the preliminary squad.

Ramos, who turns 34 next month, is already set to captain Spain at the European Championship in June and July.

