Sports World

Murray delays his return to tennis

LONDON • Andy Murray has delayed his comeback to tennis because of a slow recovery from the bone bruising that resulted from a career-saving hip surgery last year, the three-time Grand Slam champion told the BBC on Thursday.

The former world No. 1 played in the Davis Cup last November. But he decided last month that he was not fit enough to play in the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, after the bruising flared up. He had, however, initially hoped to return for tournaments next month, starting with the Feb 3-9 tournament in Montpellier.

REUTERS

Kang leads by two after opening-round 63

MIAMI • American golfer Danielle Kang birdied six of the first 10 holes on her way to an eight-under 63 opening round to seize a two-stroke lead on Thursday at the season-opening LPGA Tournament of Champions.

Kang qualified for the select 26-player field by winning the 2018 and 2019 LPGA Shanghai titles. With nine birdies against a lone bogey at Four Seasons in Orlando, she opened a gap over South Korea's Park In-bee, Mexico's Gaby Lopez and American Angela Stanford, who shared second on 65.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sainz, 57, wins Dakar Rally a third time

QIDDIYA • Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, 57, won the Dakar Rally for the third time yesterday, finishing with a comfortable winning margin in the first running of the event in Saudi Arabia.

He crossed the line in the 12th and final stage 6min 21sec ahead of nearest challenger and reigning champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar, who had managed to cut Sainz's lead to just 24 seconds on Tuesday. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished 13th in his Dakar debut, 4hr 42min 47sec behind the winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE