Sports World: 2XU Compression Run postponed till 2021

2XU Compression Run postponed till 2021

This year's 2XU Compression Run Singapore has been postponed until April 11, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers said yesterday.

The event was expected to involve 16,000 participants competing in three categories - 5km, 10km and 21.1km.

The organisers said that under the original terms and conditions, "no refunds will be given for any withdrawals after Jan 31, 2020, 11.59 pm" and registered participants will have their slots transferred to the new date.

Wycombe in second division for first time

LONDON • Wycombe Wanderers won promotion to the second-tier Championship for the first time after a 2-1 win over Oxford United in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday.

A non-league club until 1993, Wycombe were promoted from League Two only in the 2017-18 season.

They secured victory thanks to a 79th-minute penalty from Joe Jacobson. Anthony Stewart had given them an early lead before Oxford equalised after the break courtesy of Mark Sykes.

Real on brink of taking La Liga crown

MADRID • Real Madrid are one victory away from clinching the Spanish La Liga title after they held off a second-half comeback from Granada on Monday to win 2-1, moving four points clear of champions Barcelona.

With two games left, Zinedine Zidane's men will be crowned league winners for the first time since 2017 if they beat Villarreal at home tomorrow regardless of how Barca fare at home against Osasuna on the same day.

It will be the second trophy of the Frenchman's second managerial spell at Real, having lifted the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Total of 20 positive tests in EPL so far

LONDON • The English Premier League said on Monday that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, taking the total number of cases to 20 since testing began in May.

The English top flight restarted its season last month after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive, with the competition ending next weekend.

