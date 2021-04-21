Sports World: $1b revamp for Gabba

$1b revamp for Gabba

BRISBANE • The Gabba stadium is slated for an A$1 billion (S$1.03 billion) rebuild before hosting the opening and closing ceremonies as part of Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics, officials said yesterday.

The Queensland state capital was named preferred bidder for the 2032 Games in February and could be confirmed as host as early as July.

REUTERS

India Open delayed

NEW DELHI • The India Open, which was scheduled for May 11-16 in New Delhi, has been postponed owing to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country's capital, the Badminton Association of India said.

The Badminton World Federation has not provided a new date for the Super 500 tournament.

REUTERS

Karter banned 15 years

LONDON • An Italian who threw part of his go-kart at a rival during a world championship final, repeatedly crossed the track during the race and came to blows afterwards has been banned for 15 years by the sport's governing body.

The FIA international tribunal said 23-year-old Luca Corberi also physically attacked Paolo Ippolito after the race.

REUTERS