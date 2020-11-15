Sports World

Mourinho fined for Spurs' tardiness

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a suspended one-match European ban, Uefa said on Friday.

The Portuguese coach was deemed responsible for the late kick-off of Spurs' Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on Oct 29. Uefa said the ban is deferred for a one year probationary period. Tottenham were fined €25,000 (S$39,862) and €3,000 for breaching equipment regulations.

REUTERS

Brazil edge Venezuela with Firmino winner

SAO PAULO • Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored the crucial goal as Brazil laboured to a 1-0 win over a tidy but limited Venezuela in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

His 16th goal in 47 appearances for the Selecao was enough to maintain their 100 per cent record in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Brazil have already beaten Bolivia (5-0) and Peru (4-2) and top the South American qualifying table with Argentina second.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sixth straight loss for Wales as Irish run riot

DUBLIN • Wales, last year's Six Nations Grand Slam Champions, slipped to their sixth successive defeat on Friday, as Ireland ran out convincing 32-9 winners in their opening Autumn Nations Cup clash at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland's Test debutant James Lowe crowned an impressive performance by scoring the home side's final try of a largely scrappy match behind closed doors in Dublin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE