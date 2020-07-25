Sports World

Burglars hit Fabinho's house as he marked title

LONDON • The home of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled as the player celebrated the Premier League club's first English league crown in 30 years, the British media reported.

The BBC reported that thieves broke into the 26-year-old footballer's empty house in Formby, Merseyside between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning and stole items of jewellery and a car.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said in a statement to the media that the car had since been recovered in Wigan.

REUTERS

Juve's 9th straight crown on hold after shock loss

ROME • Juventus must wait to claim a ninth successive Serie A football title after they slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at lowly Udinese on Thursday, when Seko Fofana scored a stoppage-time winner.

Juventus, who have won only one of their last five games and have dropped 18 points from winning positions this season, stay on 80 points followed by Atalanta with 74 and Inter Milan on 73, with three games each to play. Atalanta played AC Milan yesterday while Inter visit Genoa today and Juve host Sampdoria tomorrow.

REUTERS

Williams poised to crow with Roosters in NRL

MELBOURNE • Sonny Bill Williams is poised to sign with National Rugby League champions Sydney Roosters and could arrive in Australia as early as next week, coach Trent Robinson said yesterday.

The dual code international was released by Toronto Wolfpack, after the Canadian team pulled out of the restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robinson said the Roosters were "down the track in discussions" with the Williams camp and expected the 34-year-old to be on a flight Down Under next week.

REUTERS

Marquez skips practice in Jerez but can race

MADRID • MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has been declared fit to race in this weekend's Andalusia Grand Prix in Jerez, but he sat out yesterday's practice sessions as he continues to recover from surgery on a broken right arm.

He suffered the injury when he crashed in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last Sunday and underwent surgery in Barcelona two days later.

Team manager Alberto Puig was not expecting Marquez to return until the third round of the season in the Czech Republic next month, but said the six-time MotoGP champion was keen to race almost immediately after the operation.

REUTERS