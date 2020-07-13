Sports World: Ronaldinho still confined to hotel

Ronaldinho still confined to hotel

ASUNCION • Ronaldinho has been ordered to remain under house arrest in Paraguay, after an appeal court judge refused a request to release the former Barcelona and Brazil star and his brother.

Local media reported that the failed appeal means the brothers, who have been staying in a hotel since their release from jail in March, will be kept in preventative detention for up to six months, pending a trial over the use of fake passports to enter the country.

XINHUA

Griezmann out for season but Barca win

BARCELONA • Antoine Griezmann looks set to miss the rest of the La Liga football season, after Barcelona revealed that the France forward suffered a thigh injury during their 1-0 league win over Valladolid on Saturday.

The Spanish champions, who have two league games left, trail Real Madrid (80) by one point and have played a game more. Griezmann, who has scored 15 goals this season, is also said to be a doubt for the Champions League, which restarts next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Atletico confirm Champs League spot

MADRID • Atletico Madrid sealed Champions League qualification by beating Real Betis 1-0 at home on Saturday, thanks to a late Diego Costa goal.

They achieved the feat for the eighth straight Spanish La Liga season despite having Mario Hermoso sent off and seeing two goals ruled out following video assistant referee reviews.

REUTERS

ESPN expert in hot water for vulgar note

LOS ANGELES • ESPN suspended Adrian Wojnarowski late on Saturday without pay, one day after their National Basketball Association (NBA) reporter sent a profane e-mail to Missouri Republican senator Josh Hawley.

ESPN has reprimanded the long-time NBA insider, calling the incident "completely unacceptable behaviour", while Wojnarowski apologised on Twitter, saying he "made a regrettable mistake".

REUTERS

Ex-gym coach facing multiple sex charges

LAS VEGAS • A former coach for USA Gymnastics was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday and faces more than a dozen counts of lewdness with a minor, the authorities have said.

Terry Gray, 52, was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015 and was suspended last year from coaching by the country's governing body for the sport.

NYTIMES