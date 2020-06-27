Sports World

Eibar's win a blow to Valencia's Euro hopes

MADRID • Eibar took full advantage of a fortuitous first-half own goal by Geoffrey Kondogbia to ease their relegation worries, as they beat Valencia 1-0 at home in La Liga on Thursday to deliver a harsh blow to the visitors' hopes of playing European football next season.

Eibar remain one place above the relegation zone with 32 points but are now six clear of Mallorca immediately below them with seven matches remaining.

Valencia stayed in eighth place on 46 points, seven adrift of a Champions League berth - before fourth-placed Sevilla's match against Real Valladolid yesterday - and two points off the Europa League places.

Davis, Fed Cup Finals postponed to 2021

LONDON • This year's Davis Cup Finals, which were set to be staged in Madrid, have been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said yesterday.

The second finals of the flagship team competition, revamped last year with Spain winning the title in Madrid's Caja Magica, will now take place in November next year.

Earlier yesterday, the ITF said its inaugural Fed Cup Finals, that should have been played in Budapest in April, had been delayed until the same time next year.

Ivanisevic latest to test positive for virus

LONDON • Former Wimbledon tennis champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest to announce he has tested positive for the Covid-19 disease following the ill-fated Adria Tour organised by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Ivanisevic, who is part of Djokovic's coaching set-up, said on Instagram that after two negative tests, he had now tested positive.

The players who had tested positive are Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and event host Djokovic.

