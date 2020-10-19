Sports World: 10-man Juve can't beat newbies Crotone

10-man Juve can't beat newbies Crotone

CROTONE (Italy) • Juventus winger Federico Chiesa was sent off on his debut and the Italian Serie A champions also had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside by the tiniest of margins, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at promoted Crotone on Saturday.

Juventus were missing Cristiano Ronaldo after he tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday while Gianluigi Buffon, their second-choice goalkeeper, became the first player to make 650 Serie A appearances.

Juve, chasing a 10th straight title, have eight points from four games while Crotone picked up their first point.

Rossi's quarantine rules him out of 2 GPs

ALCANIZ (Spain) • Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi's quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 means he will miss next weekend's Grand Prix of Teruel in addition to yesterday's Aragon Grand Prix, his Yamaha team said.

The 41-year-old Italian has to complete a 10-day quarantine and test negative before he can return. Yamaha said that it would again not replace Valentino in Teruel, leaving Maverick Vinales to ride alone.

Alex Rins held off fellow Spaniard Alex Marquez to win the Aragon race, with another compatriot Joan Mir finishing third to take the championship lead from France's Fabio Quartararo.

Henley looking good to end tour drought

LOS ANGELES • Russell Henley fired a five-under 67 for a three-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

The 31-year-old American, chasing his fourth US PGA title but his first in 31/2 years, stood on 15-under 201 after 54 holes over the Las Vegas layout. Compatriots Xander Schauffele (74), Talor Gooch (69), Lanto Griffin (66) and Jason Kokrak (68) shared second on 204.

Lopez cleans up lightweight titles

LOS ANGELES • Unbeaten Teofimo Lopez upset Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision on Saturday to become the undisputed world lightweight champion in Las Vegas.

Lopez defended his 135lb (61.2kg) International Boxing Federation lightweight title and seized the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Organisation and World Boxing Association belts from Ukraine's Lomachenko, who suffered his first loss in six years. The American improved to 16-0 with 12 knockouts.

