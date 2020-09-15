Sports Hub open for fitness enthusiasts again with safe management measures in play

SINGAPORE - Sporting and lifestyle activities can now take place at the Singapore Sports Hub with the conclusion of the temporary housing project for migrant workers, the Singapore Sports Hub has announced.

The 100Plus Promenade, Stingray at Splash-N-Surf, Sports Hub Hard Courts and Skate Park was open to the public for these activities on Monday (Sept 14), while the OCBC Arena will be open from Wednesday.

All venues have undergone extensive disinfection and sanitisation prior to reopening, said the Singapore Sports Hub in a press statement.

Singapore Sports Hub chief executive officer Lionel Yeo said: "We're looking forward to the buzz of badminton, basketball and netball players at the OCBC Arena, active bodies jogging along 100Plus Promenade, and families bonding at the Splash-N-Surf. Their lively presence at the Sports Hub affirms our purpose in the development of local sports and communities.

"I am personally excited to welcome more of our patrons back, with the assurance of safe management measures in place for them to exercise, play, and train safely."

The Lazy River and Kids Water Playground at Splash-N-Surf, Sports Hub Fitness Studio and Shimano Cycling World remain closed until further notice.

Visit the Sports Hub website for the latest updates.

The guidelines on the newly reopened venues at the Singapore Sports Hub are as follows:

1) OCBC Arena (including Hall 1 to 3, and the Sports Hub Gym)

• Access to the OCBC Arena is restricted to only members of the public with confirmed bookings and existing gym members. Patrons are required to produce proof of court booking or gym membership prior to entry. Court bookings can be made at www.sportshub.com.sg/indoor

• Each hall is restricted to a maximum of 50 persons, and all group activities, except for table tennis, are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons. Patrons are not allowed to interact with patrons from other groups or halls. A maximum of four persons are allowed at each badminton and table tennis court.

• The Sports Hub Gym is restricted to a maximum of 28 persons, with a time limit of 90 minutes per session (walk-in slots only; available on a first-come, first-served basis)

2) 100Plus Promenade

• Social group activities are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons, except for registered instructor-led exercise activities

3) Stingray® at Splash-N-Surf

• Restricted to a maximum of 10 persons, i.e. five riders per slot with an accompanying guardian each.

• All sessions are limited to a one-hour booking only, and patrons are required to book a slot online at the Singapore Sports Hub's website before heading down.

• Patrons may collect their wristbands and make payment at the OCBC Aquatic Centre Information Counter on level 1 before the session.

• To minimise contact with other patrons, patrons are required to bring their personal wet attire, including rash guard.

4) Sports Hub Hard Courts and Skate Park

• Social group activities are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons.