Sports fraternity shocked by Schooling's cannabis use

There was surprise but also sympathy as members of the local sports fraternity reacted yesterday to news of swimmer Joseph Schooling's confession to having consumed cannabis overseas.

National football team captain Hariss Harun told The Straits Times: "The news comes as a surprise, but what's done is done.

"He made a mistake, he confessed, showed remorse and what is important now is that he gets all the help he needs to stay clean and come back to be the Jo we know."

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement yesterday that Schooling had admitted to consuming cannabis overseas in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time national service (NS) to train and compete in the Hanoi SEA Games from May 12 to 23.

Sport Singapore also revealed in a statement that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had investigated Schooling, 27, and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim, 29, for the consumption of cannabis. Lim was subsequently issued a stern warning by the CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Two-time Asian Games swimming champion Tao Li, a friend and former teammate of the two athletes, said yesterday: "In life, everyone will make mistakes and trip up now and then. It is not for me to judge or speculate why they did that.

"I just hope they will have the support they need to make amends and to move on."

Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) president Mark Chay expressed disappointment at the pair's actions, noting that it "takes a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal drug use" and that national athletes have to uphold the highest standards of conduct.

Mr Lee Kok Choy, who served as SSA president from 2014 to June this year, said that Schooling and Lim will have to accept the consequences of their actions.

He said: "I must say that when I learnt about the news, I was very shocked.

"In the last eight years, I did not have to deal with anything like this. But the community must know that the SSA does not tolerate the use of any kind of drugs."

Taking to social media, marathoner Soh Rui Yong was sympathetic towards his fellow national athlete.

He said: "Jo was going through a tough time, going through a loss of fitness and form, the loss of his dad and the loss of his swimming career and his freedom in NS. He shouldn't have smoked cannabis, but it looks like he did so as a coping mechanism."

News of Schooling's cannabis consumption was the talk of the town last night, drawing mixed responses from netizens, as many took to social media to criticise or express their support for the swimmer.

Mr Desmond Loh wrote on ST's Facebook page: "As an athlete, this is totally unacceptable. You (Schooling) are trained to handle pressure at the highest level. And yet you gave in to a moment of weakness.

"You are a role model to many aspiring swimmers out there and you have failed them. I hope you wake up from this mess you created and learn from it."

Another user, WyinMimi Lee, wrote: "No one is perfect... he deserves a second chance as long as one sincerely apologise/repent.

"What's done has been done. Let us all move on, close this chapter and hope Schooling has learnt from his mistakes."

