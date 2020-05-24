Sports facilities to remain closed in Phase 1 of post-circuit breaker period: Sport Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sports, recreation and outdoor facilities such as gyms and fitness studios will remain closed as Singapore enters Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period from June 2, announced national sport agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Sunday (May 24).

However, fitness operators may be granted access to their business facilities to record content for online classes. They will have to seek the approval of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the number of employees will also be limited.

This comes after some members of the fitness and sports industry, many of whom have been hit financially because of closures during the circuit breaker period from April 7 to June 1, held a dialogue with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu on Tuesday to appeal for the fitness sector to be included in Phase 1.

From June 2, Singapore will gradually restart its economy in three phases over the next several months and will move from Phase 1 to the next stage if community transmission rates remain "low and stable" and the dormitory situation remains under control, said the Government on Tuesday.

Sports facilities will gradually be allowed to reopen in Phase 2, which will come at least four weeks after the end of the circuit breaker.

During this period, measures will be in place to limit group sizes and minimise interactions to avoid the risk of community transmissions.

Sports that involve deliberate body contact between participants may be deferred until it is deemed less risky, said SportSG.

Below are SportSG's answers to frequently asked questions on exercise and sports from June 2:

Q: How long will sports facilities be suspended?

A: Based on the multi-ministry task force's announcement on May 19, all sports and recreational facilities will remain closed in Phase 1.

Q: Are all ActiveSG sports facilities closed?

A: All ActiveSG sports facilities will remain closed to the public in Phase 1. Tenants at ActiveSG sports centres such as food and beverage outlets, pharmacies, hair salons and childcare centres will remain open to the public, but F&B outlets will offer only takeaway services.

Q: Members of the public are encouraged to remain active, hence why are the ActiveSG sports facilities being closed?

A: The decision to close all ActiveSG sports facilities is to protect the health and well-being of the public. By minimising the gathering and mixing among individuals from different households, we can further reduce the transmission of Covid-19. Members of the public can remain active and fit through functional exercises done at home. Some online resources can be found at circle.myactivesg.com/circuit-breaker.

Q: Am I still allowed to exercise outdoors?

A: While it is not encouraged, individuals may leave home to walk, run, cycle or engage in other similar exercise alone or only with members living in the same household. They should do so in their immediate neighbourhoods rather than travel unnecessarily to other parts of Singapore. Individuals should not linger after their exercise and should return home immediately after they are done. All other exercises must be done at home.

Q: Am I allowed to exercise within my condominium compound?

A: According to the Building and Construction Authority's advisory on May 12, residents living in strata-titled residential buildings may exercise within the common areas of these private residential developments such as footpaths, but they must continue to practise safe distancing measures.

The exercises include walking and jogging (with or without pets). Residents are reminded to wear a mask when they go out for exercise. All sports and recreational facilities within these private residential developments such as playgrounds, pools, gyms, barbeque pits and club houses are to remain closed.

Q: When I am outside, is it compulsory to wear a mask at all times?

A: According to the multi-ministry task force's announcement on May 19 and SportSG's May 24 advisory, it is compulsory for all members of the public to wear a mask when they go out for essential services or exercise.

However, you may remove your mask when doing strenuous exercises such as running, jogging, cycling and other similar activities. You must put on your mask after you have completed your exercise. Individuals who do not comply face fines or prosecutions in court for egregious cases.

Q: Will I be fined if I do not wear a mask when I go outside of my home?

A: Yes. First-time offenders will be issued composition offers of $300, and repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecutions in court for egregious cases.

Enforcement officers and ambassadors will be deployed daily across the island to enforce this requirement. SportSG enforcement officers (EOs) can be identified by their corporate attire and the Safe Distancing EO pass and armband.

Q: If swimming pools/gyms are closed, can I get a refund for my monthly swim/gym pass?

A: The membership duration will be extended accordingly for your pass. No action is needed on your part.

Q: Will I be refunded for the cancellation of courts/programmes?

A: Yes, refunds will be automatically credited back to the patron's eWallet, which can be used to offset payment for future bookings of SportSG facilities/programmes. We seek your patience to allow us some time to process the refund back to your eWallet.

Q: Will I be refunded for the cancellation of my programmes at The Rink@JCube?

A: Requests for refunds can be done via e-mail to info@therink.sg with your booking confirmation voucher, cancellation rationale (for example, Covid-19) and contact details.