Sports facilities enhancing measures to boost safety, hygiene

Sports facilities here are enhancing safety measures and hygiene pro-tocols in preparation for reopening on Friday.

These venues, which include stadiums, swimming complexes, sports halls, hard courts, gyms, fitness studios and bowling centres, were on Monday given the green light to reopen. This also applies to such facilities located in condominiums, golf and country clubs.

Orchid Country Club general manager Emmanuel Lem told The Straits Times that buggies have been fitted with a divider to separate golfers, and these will be cleaned and disinfected after every round.

To maintain safe distancing, flight interval times have been increased, while a touch-free ball retrieval system will be used and bunker rakes and mini pin flags removed to reduce contact. Alternate bays will be used at the driving range.

He added: "Demand has been high with calls streaming in, but we will adhere strictly to the Government's safe management measures during our reopening."

Sentosa Golf Club will open its courses from Friday, and members can book their slots from today. Its precautionary measures include having golfers check in at dedicated single access points, retrofitting the club's main doors with automatic swing arms to reduce touch points and allocating one golfer per cart unless two people are from the same household.

Gyms and fitness studios are also taking similar steps.

All EnergyOne gyms within the six Safra clubs will have a self-disinfecting coating applied to equipment and surfaces ahead of reopening. At the Safra Punggol gym, shields will be installed between cardio machines to minimise the dispersion of respiratory droplets.

Yoga Movement co-founder and managing director Peter Thew is awaiting further guidelines from the authorities on limits to class sizes before announcing a reopening date.

A 22-page document of standard operating procedures has been disseminated to staff in preparation for resuming operations, he told ST.

Board chairman and director Sean Tan of True Group, which owns and operates the 10 True Fitness and TFX gyms here, said it is exploring the possibility of time-slot bookings to avoid the intermingling of groups.

He added: "We are all ready - it is a matter of what the specific details for the controls for gyms and fitness studios are. We have different contingency plans in place."

While many gym enthusiasts are eager to resume their workouts, some are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Chia Jin Jun, who used to exercise at the gym at his friend's condominium, said: "Even though I am really excited to work out using the machines again, I am willing to wait for a few days to see how the situation goes and whether it is really safe for us to be back in the gym."

The 20-year-old added that he is more assured about safety at gyms as opposed to other sports facilities such as swimming pools. "For gyms, I am confident in the safety measures that will (be in place) because, to me, it will be easier to manage sanitisation and limiting the number of people in the gym."