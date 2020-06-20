Sports enthusiasts happy to be out playing and exercising again

With the lush greenery of Bukit Batok Nature Park as a backdrop, housewife Samsiah Mohd enjoyed a 30-minute brisk walk at Bukit Gombak Stadium yesterday morning.

The 66-year-old was one of the many Singaporeans who visited sports facilities that reopened in phase two of the post-circuit breaker measures.

"It is nice to be able to go out again to the stadiums to just walk and get some fresh air," said Madam Samsiah, who told The Straits Times she lives near the stadium. "Of course, I understand things are not exactly the same as before, but it is not a problem."

Among the things which will be the norm for those visiting sports facilities during this period is the need for SafeEntry check-in and temperature screening.

Entry to all ActiveSG facilities, except stadiums, is only via online bookings to enable facility operators to keep a tight watch over the number of people at each venue as the operating capacity is restricted to 10 sq m per person, or a maximum of 50 people per facility.

Still, this did not deter Singaporeans from flocking to the facilities.

At Bukit Gombak Stadium, 46 people were present when the gates opened at 7am. And some 8,000 slots for pools, gyms and sports halls were reportedly snapped up within 10 hours of bookings opening at 7am on Thursday.

Private sports facilities and gyms also welcomed members and patrons yesterday.

Mr Derek Wong, 55, went for an hour-long swim at the National University of Singapore Society Kent Ridge Guild House. He said each swimmer was allowed to swim only in his own lane.

The project manager, who swam at least four times a week before the circuit breaker, said: "It felt good to be in the pool and experiencing being buoyant after a long time... The feeling is different. The strokes are still there, but you are just not used to it, so my speed has definitely dropped a bit."

At True Group's TFX gym at Funan mall, machines were spaced out and studio floors were marked with tape to indicate the space each participant could occupy.

Ms Koh Xin Yun, a sales support specialist, donned a mask during her one-hour session with her personal trainer, who stood a safe distance away and guided her verbally through exercises.

The 26-year-old said True had posted a video on Facebook detailing the new safety measures in place, and that it took her "less than five minutes" to get into the gym. Of her workout, she said: "At the beginning it was okay, but when it came to the end, it was a bit challenging."

Golfers also returned to the fairways. Veteran sports administrator Low Teo Ping, who played a game at the Singapore Island Country Club's Island Course, said he had been counting the days - 72 to be precise - since his last game. And even though there were new rules to adhere to - like restricting the use of buggies to one per person - the 75-year-old said he basked in being able to stroll out onto the greens again.

"It feels great to play again, in the open and taking in the elements of nature, especially after being cooped up in the house for so many days," said Mr Low, who plans to play another round today, this time at Sentosa Golf Club.

On the new protocols, he said the experience was "surreal at times", and added: "You become a little bit more conscious of the need for social distancing, you don't shake hands and things like that... you become more restrained."

• Additional reporting by Nicole Chia