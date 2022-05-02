When triathletes say 'normal', they actually mean crazy

When endurance athletes slip the phrase "normal day" into a sentence, it is best to pay attention. Normal, you discover, is a relative idea. Normal, for them, usually involves kilometres in more multiples that we're comfortable with and pain in quantities we'd rather avoid.

Normal creeps into triathlete Alex Yee's sentence when we chat on Zoom last week. Yee, who won an individual silver and a mixed relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics and is competing in Singapore on May 6-7 in the Arena Games Triathlon, is 24 and looks like he's just come from choir practice.