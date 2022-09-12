Sporting Life: Welcome to tennis the Alcaraz way: Fast, ferocious and fun

When the groundstaff turned up at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the morning after the US Open men's final, they would have known who had been playing on Sunday night.
Streaks of burnt shoe rubber? Peeled paint on the lines?
When the groundstaff turned up at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the morning after the US Open men's final, they would have known who had been playing on Sunday night.
Streaks of burnt shoe rubber? Peeled paint on the lines?
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.