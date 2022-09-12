Sporting Life: Welcome to tennis the Alcaraz way: Fast, ferocious and fun

Carlos Alcaraz won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 for his first Grand Slam title. PHOTO: AFP
Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
15 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When the groundstaff turned up at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the morning after the US Open men's final, they would have known who had been playing on Sunday night.

Streaks of burnt shoe rubber? Peeled paint on the lines?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top