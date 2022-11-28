Sporting Life: Upsets, protests, noise, tension, what else do you want from a World Cup?

At dinner on Saturday night a young woman is animatedly discussing protest in sport. What is trivial about it, what is meaningful and whether modern athletes are ready for the weight of consequence. If the cause is mighty, repercussion is inevitable.

My friend has a degree in sport (literally) and she knows of American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who put their black-gloved fists in the air at the 1968 Olympics to protest racial injustice. Then hell broke loose.

They were suspended, ejected from the Athletes Village, described as “black-skinned storm troopers” and received death threats. They did not flinch. Now my friend is unimpressed because when teams at this Cup were threatened with a yellow card if they wore a rainbow armband they went as quiet as schoolboys in front of a headmaster. Let’s say they won’t be making statues of them as they eventually did to honour Carlos and Smith.

We discussed football for a brief while that night, we talked Iran and anthems, and it made me grin. This is what sporting events are supposed to do, to entertain, of course, but to reveal, educate, fascinate, provoke and well, gulp, also make you fear.

Without being defeatist or facetious is 2034 perhaps too early for Singapore to get to the Cup? Did you see the speed of the harrying Japanese (well, against Germany, not Costa Rica), where they moved like electric eels at feeding time? Did you flinch from the Tunisian tackles even in your living room? We’re 12 years away from being better than that? Because these teams will be better than they are now.

The gift of this Cup is that it reminds us that we have only a partial idea about who can do what in football. We’re actually discussing the merits of Saudi Arabian football and it’s refreshing and telling. Prejudice is more than Jurgen Klinsmann’s uncultured rant about Iranian football, it is also in the way we view a sport. We’re so enthralled on a weekly basis by the European game that we can go blind to the world. We always sing in praise of Belgium but Morocco are now serenading us.

It’s a Cup of chanting, colour and the power of the chance. When you get it, take it. In a statistic found by the Opta Analyst, Costa Rica took 184 minutes and 11 seconds to attempt a shot on target. This solitary chance finally came against Japan and they scored. This is the whimsical, unbeatable allure of sport.

It’s a Cup of crowds who occasionally jeer the favourites even as they lean towards Asian and African sides. Teams which might be considered as afterthoughts at a Cup elsewhere, find themselves as heroes here. It’s a Cup where posturing as usual is commonplace and where politics and football are intertwined like mating snakes.

This is sport, where nations are invested, prime ministers and princes attend and offence is easily taken. The Canadian and Croatian coaches collided over the word “eff”, a three-letter euphemism for something we cannot print in a family newspaper. The Canadian tossed the word around unwisely (“we’re going to go and eff Croatia”), the Croat wisely turned it into fuel.

Nothing provokes athletes like the suggestion of disrespect. Iran claimed the US Soccer Federation dishonoured their flag by doctoring it in social media posts and asked for the Americans to be expelled. But this is sport not the United Nations and the only way to evict anyone from a Cup is to beat them.

Leagues by their nature unfold over time but the Cup is an intense, condensed season of its own. Sport is best when mistakes have a substantial price – ask the unfortunate Abdulelah Al-Malki of Saudi Arabia who lost the ball to Poland’s Robert Lewandowski – and when room for comebacks is available but thin. Argentina are breathing hard. Germany are stressed. The second round isn’t over and we’re already deep in qualification mathematics.

There have been – till Monday’s games commenced – five 0-0 draws, a game with eight goals and only one red card. First halves have been as cautious as a couple out on a first date and in 14 of 26 matches till the Morocco-Belgium game, no goal had come in the first 45 minutes. Then, in the second half, tactics often alter, data is interpreted and the game elevates. Desperation is a lovely thing.

It’s a Cup of crossbars hit, average commentary and understandable inconsistency. England shone, Spain soared, Japan inspired and then all flattened out in their next game. Harmony demands practice and teams have been short of time together. What happens next is beyond even practised tea-leaf readers, but perhaps they see a future in yellow.

This Cup has been erratic, loud, humbling and still has an enduring power over us. After all, from before the starting whistle till after the final one it has the ability to bring young men literally to their knees.

In protest, in prayer, in despair and in tired thanks.