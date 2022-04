Old photographs lose their lustre in albums and watercolours get bleached in the sun. But awe fades slower. In the scrapbooks of the brain, heroes always glitter a little.

In my mind, Muhammad Ali is still hurling words and throwing punches. When my friends and I met him in a hotel room in Kolkata, he was retired, bullied by Parkinson's disease, a shuffling ghost of the boxer who said: "I'm so mean I make medicine sick."