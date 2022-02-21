Sporting Life

Soh vs Officialdom is a story in search of an inspiring end

Soh Rui Yong has once again been omitted from the list of athletes selected for the SEA Games. PHOTO: ST FILE
Rascals, saints and vomiters. Swaggerers, complainers and the reticent. Weepers, diary-writers and the prayerful. Superstars, nobodies and the eccentric.

I love sport because of its diversity of practitioners and its truth that there isn't one type or method. I love it for its egotistical yet ascetic manner and its strange demands. Here we want athletes to be honourable and merciless all at once. Here you have to be conceited enough to believe you can beat the world and humble enough to walk a hard road in pursuit of it.

