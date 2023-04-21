Sporting Life: One brave woman, two telling photos and a sporting world we rarely see

The most profound thing in sport this week wasn’t on live television. It wasn’t found on a field nor did it unfold under the spotlight. It wasn’t an elegant goal, a flicked forehand or a dexterous dribble.

It was two photos. Side by side.

One is a current one. In it she’s older and laughing. The other is of her as a young teenage player. In it she looks tense. There’s a wound on her shin from being kicked by a man.

Her dad.

The Instagram post by Jelena Dokic, once world No. 4 in tennis, isn’t really about her father Damir, a brute whose violence towards her she has recorded before. Her post is about you. Well, not you in particular, but ordinary people you might know. People who call themselves fans but in fact demean athletes. Like the repetitive riff-raff on social media who think Dokic’s weight is fair game and gleefully body shame her.

And so the Australian – a survivor who also speaks powerfully about family violence – does what women athletes probably wish they didn’t have to do outside the field. They fight, they speak up, they sign petitions, they protest, they educate. They arrive armed with talent but also a voice.

Every month there’s a story to wince at. The Guardian, October 2022: For Black Athletes Racism From College Fans Is A Familiar Story. The New York Times, November 2022: Female College Athletes Say Pressure to Cut Body Fat Is Toxic. But mostly we just tut-tut and move on because the shine of skill trumps sports’ seamier side.

Beyond the swaggering football transfers and the polished hero-machine which we all seem to be captive to, there’s another less-visible world. The one where we rarely hear racist chants, but black male footballers do. The ones where we don’t have unprintable tweets slithering into our social media feeds, but female athletes do.

We like to talk of sport, peace and brotherhood but it sounds like bunkum when you edge closer. In just the last 12 months, Indian female wrestlers have been fighting against sexual harassment, Canadian gymnasts have protested the toxic culture in their sport and a study conducted during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 found that “almost 60 per cent of all abuse targeted female athletes”.

An investigation by the US Soccer Federation revealed “a (national women’s soccer) league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systematic” while in Scottish cricket a report discovered 448 examples of institutional racism.

Now imagine the sports which aren’t even asking hard questions of themselves. Imagine the young athletes too petrified to speak out against figures in authority. Imagine the trauma of kids slapped by parents, bullied by coaches and sent abuse by strangers. Imagine, this is sports also.

It’s why we should care about Dokic’s Instagram post because she’s fighting for decency, for sport itself and for her wider tribe. She’s saying it’s not OK – and so should we.

“I lived in a domestic violence-filled home for 15 years,” she wrote. “... I was abused physically and emotionally and got beaten for the first time when I was 6 years, I was called a whore and a cow since I was as young as 11. I had to escape home, I battled anxiety, depression, PTSD and trauma and I almost committed suicide.”

How did the beaten Dokic even manage to play? What sporting systems have we built that allow for such abuse? In the US Soccer report, a player was told by her coach as they reviewed game film that he was “going to touch her ‘for every pass (she) f***** up’.” Behind the sinewed heroes are humans whose struggles run deeper than match points on Sunday.

Dokic’s posting of those two pictures is to remind us that for all the thousands of hours we watch sport we still tend to be blind.