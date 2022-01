"Ce n'est pas possible!"

Seventeen years ago on another Sunday a group of French fans at Roland Garros understood what we all eventually have. They were watching a Spanish teenager in a green top and white pirate pants play with the implacability of a Navy SEAL in the 2005 French Open final. Points that seemed dead were revived because balls too far were somehow reached. It's when the fans shouted the words which The New York Times reported.