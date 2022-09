The kid in the stands has his cap turned backwards. Member of the Kyrgios-ites. A tribe cool, cheeky, controversial yet, gulp, now also a little conventional. After he tames the world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, Nick Kyrgios says: "I'm just trying to work hard every day, try to make every practice session count, getting to sleep."

Oh dear god, is Nick Kyrgios growing up? Can we stand it?