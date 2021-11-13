In the coaching merry-go-round, high-quality ones aren't easy to find

The coach has a laptop full of data, a drawer stuffed with theories and a passport. His tools are a whistle, a stopwatch and a clipboard on which he sketches inventive ideas like Leonard da Vinci in ugly shorts. If his tactics work they'll build a statue of him as they did in China for football's Bora Milutinovic. He took them to the World Cup as he did Mexico, Costa Rica, the US and Nigeria.

But in the end even statues get sacked. Love in sport, as English Premier League coaches will confirm, is only as deep as your winning record last month.