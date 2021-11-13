Sporting Life

In the coaching merry-go-round, high-quality ones aren't easy to find

Assistant Sports Editor
Coach Luis Cunha guides Shanti Pereira through a recovery session at Kallang Practice Track on March 4, 2020.ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The coach has a laptop full of data, a drawer stuffed with theories and a passport. His tools are a whistle, a stopwatch and a clipboard on which he sketches inventive ideas like Leonard da Vinci in ugly shorts. If his tactics work they'll build a statue of him as they did in China for football's Bora Milutinovic. He took them to the World Cup as he did Mexico, Costa Rica, the US and Nigeria.

But in the end even statues get sacked. Love in sport, as English Premier League coaches will confirm, is only as deep as your winning record last month.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 