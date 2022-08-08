Sporting Life: In a competitive world one truth prevails - evolve or step aside

Assistant Sports Editor
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew has admitted that he has been struggling with his form. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Nothing stays the same in sport which is why Loh Kean Yew is in the process of adjusting, adding, learning. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nothing is safe in sport. Not form or confidence. Nothing is inevitable. Not victory or place in history. Nothing is enough. Not the tactic you own or muscle you’ve built or trophies your nation has. 

Just ask the All Blacks. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top