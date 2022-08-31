Fighting is her signature and her legacy. Fighting against history, versus opponents, for women. Fighting to open doors and shut down inequality. Fighting for points, respect, trophies and diversity.
And fight is what she digs for on Monday.
Fighting is her signature and her legacy. Fighting against history, versus opponents, for women. Fighting to open doors and shut down inequality. Fighting for points, respect, trophies and diversity.
And fight is what she digs for on Monday.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2022, with the headline Hold onto the farewell, Serena prefers to fight. Subscribe