Sporting Life: Hold onto the farewell, Serena prefers to fight

Fighting is her signature and her legacy. Fighting against history, versus opponents, for women. Fighting to open doors and shut down inequality. Fighting for points, respect, trophies and diversity.
And fight is what she digs for on Monday.
Fighting is her signature and her legacy. Fighting against history, versus opponents, for women. Fighting to open doors and shut down inequality. Fighting for points, respect, trophies and diversity.
And fight is what she digs for on Monday.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.