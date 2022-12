If Olivier Giroud requires a post-football profession, he could try blindfolded knife-throwing at a circus. He is, after all, a master of eyes-closed geometry.

You can replay the French striker’s World Cup goal against Poland from any angle, even at slowed-down speed on YouTube, but he doesn’t ever seem to look up. Yet in a split-second he computes where he is, who is coming, what the ‘keeper is doing, how much to turn, and what his options are. It’s instinctive skill at its polished best.